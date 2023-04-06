Quiet end to the week

A chilly star to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with clouds around through the morning. We should see that berak apart during the day with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s. Friday will be a comfy end to the week with highs in the lower 60s and sunshine!

Easter weekend will be beautiful! Highs will warm to the lower to mid 60s Saturday with sunshine. Easter Sunday will be a great day with highs in the mid 60s with sunhsine.

A nice dry quiet stretch through much of next week with highs climbing to the lower to mid 70s to near 80° by this time next week.