Weather

Rain and cooler to end the week

More scattered rain to start the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Should be a cooler day with highs in the mid 70s with scattered shower and storm chances through the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a stronger to severe storm later today with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s. More rain to end the week for Carb day with scattered light rain around with much cooler air in place too as an area of low pressure tracks over the state. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Really nice conditions to start off the weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday wth plenty of sunshine! Nice summer like weather will continue through Sunday with highs warming to the lower 80s with increasing humidity and sunshine.

Highs will soar to the lower 90s Monday and will remain in the lower 90s through a good portion of the work week next week with loads of sunshine.