Rain chances ahead after dry stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another fantastic mild day across the state, changes are on the way going into the weekend with rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly clear tonight as a slightly warmer night is ahead. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Cloud cover will increase throughout our Friday as temperatures remain on the mild side. Rain showers will start to develop throughout the night and continue into Saturday.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s

Weekend: Rain is likely through most of our Saturday before showers diminish by Saturday night. Highs will stick around in the mid 50s. Sunday will feature a sharp temperature dropoff with highs only rising into the 30s. A few lingering showers are possible early Sunday as well.

Trending Headlines

8 Day Forecast: Clouds will partially decrease by early Monday morning, bringing some sunshine back into the area. Near normal temperatures will continue through much of the workweek next week.