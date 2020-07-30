Rain chances and cooling trend to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A soggy Thursday was the story across central Indiana with heavier rain showers at times.

Thursday night:

Showers will remain possible through the evening hours with mostly cloudy skies.

Lows will dip into the mid 60s.

Friday:

We will keep mostly cloudy skies around with the chance for isolated showers to end the work week. The humidity values will be lower.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend:

Scattered showers and storm chances will be in place throughout the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Flooding issues could develop depending on the overall setup of the rain. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening with a Marginal Risk in place for isolated damaging winds.

8 Day Forecast:

We will continue shower and storm chances for the first portion of the new work week next week as highs remain in the upper 70s. By midweek, we look to dry out as a slight warming trend works in by the second half of the week.