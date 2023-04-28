Rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain chance continue heading into the weekend, with another big cool down heading into the start of the new work week.

Friday:

Area of low pressure continues to move through the state this morning. Steady showers should slide north through the morning, moving into Michigan by the afternoon. Expect cloudy conditions with some areas of drizzle this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Friday night:

Cloudy and quiet as we are caught between two systems. Lows fall to the mid 40s.

Saturday:

Dry start to the day with mostly cloudy skies. Cold front will move into the area by the afternoon, sparking showers with a few thunderstorms by mid/late afternoon. Rain chances become more isolated for the evening/overnight hours.

Sunday:

Much cooler conditions on the back side of the front. Expect on and off light rain with highs only in the mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Blustery winds for Monday/Tuesday with light rain chances will make for a lousy open to the work week. Temperatures should start to rebound for the second half of the week, with highs returning to the 60s by Thursday/Friday.