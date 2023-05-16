Rain returns for some Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — System moving to our south will bring around of showers and even a few thunderstorms to parts of the state.

Tuesday:

Low pressure will ride along the Ohio River this morning. Steady showers on the northeast portions of the system will arrive by daybreak, and move through the state from west to east. Steadiest rain will likely be south of I-70.

Best chance for thunderstorms will be along far southern counties where there is a marginal risk for severe storms this morning. Damaging wind is the primary threat there.

Temperatures will be running cooler across the board, but certainly cooler where steady rain sets up south of the Indy metro.

Tuesday night:

Cold front will swing through the state early, taking rain with it. Skies should slowly clear out overnight. Winds will pick up a bit as well. Lows fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Wednesday:

Dry air settling in should make for a beautiful day. Highs top out in the lower 70s.

Thursday:

Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

Another cold front will swing through the state Friday afternoon, sparking scattered showers and storms across the state. Rain should clear the area by Friday evening, paving the way for a beautiful weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb heading into next week.