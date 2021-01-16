Weather

Saturday afternoon forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered snow showers continue this weekend, with colder temperatures.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers.
HIGH: 37°

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few snow showers possible.
LOW: 29°

SUNSET: 5:47 PM
SUNRISE: 8:03 AM

