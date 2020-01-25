Saturday evening forecast

Weather

by: Tara Hastings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy and chilly tonight.

TONIGHT: Snow ends. Mostly cloudy and chilly.
LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly.
HIGH: 37

SUNSET: 5:56 p.m.
SUNRISE: 7:58 a.m.

