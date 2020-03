INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3800 block of North Post Road on reports of a person shot just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Details about a suspect or what led to the shooting were not immediately available.