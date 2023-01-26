Weather

Scattered snow around and cold

A few light flurries around for the morning drive with damp road ways this morning! We already hit the high today with most spots in the lower 30s. We’ll cool to below freezing during the day with scattered light snow around. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 20s. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 30s and a few scattered light snow. By the end of the week we could have an additional inch on the ground from Thursdya and Fridays snow.

A quiet and mild start to the weekend with highs in the lower 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Next chance for a wintry mix arrives on the Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Active pattern continues through much of next week with highs in the lower 30s on Monday with a mostly cloudy skies. Next chance of snow arrives on Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s. Right behind that system highs will drop to the mid to upper 20s through the end of the week.