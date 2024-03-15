Sharply cooler this weekend

After severe storms on Thursday, our pattern turns quiet here for the end of the week and for the long term.

This morning:

This morning I’m looking at a bunch of clouds across the state we’ll be left with cloudy conditions and a few light showers, especially in southern Indiana.

Friday:

We do expect clouds to break heading into the afternoon slowly. While temperatures will be cooler we’re still well above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday night:

We’ll continue our clearing trend as we head through the overnight hours. Lows will be much colder falling into the mid-30s for the overnight.

Weekend:

Saturday should be a mild day with mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions. Highs should top out into the low to mid-60s.

A dry cold front swinging through the state Saturday night will bring breezy conditions for the overnight hours. It will also bring sharply colder temperatures to the region for the end of the weekend. Sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Very chilly air on the way to open up the work week. Expect highs to struggle to get to the upper 30s on Monday afternoon. There could be a few areas of light snow showers in East Central and northeastern Indiana. We will slowly bounce back in the temperature department through midweek with highs near 50 for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will likely bounce back to the 60s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to hold off until late into the extended forecast