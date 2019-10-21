Showers move out as cooler temperatures return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our warm stretch of weather has come to an end, as showers and thunderstorms make way for below-normal temperatures.

Tonight:

The cold front responsible for the rain today will continue to march through the state. We should see it quickly pass and, by midnight, much of the state should dry out.

We’ll see a brief amount of clear skies for parts of the overnight before clouds return closer to daybreak. Overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s with blustery winds.

Tuesday:

A drier pattern is shaking out, but cloud cover with gusty winds and cooler temperatures will make for a raw fall day across the state. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures should moderate a bit by midweek, returning to the lower 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible for Thursday night into Friday. The best shot for rain will be Sunday as a slow-moving, upper-level system drags across the Midwest.