Slightly colder Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll briefly cool down for the mid-week. Temperatures rebound quickly heading into the weekend.

Wednesday:

Wednesday starts with cloud cover due to moisture from the Rockies. High-pressure moving in will clear the skies, and temperatures will reach the low to mid-40s.

Late week warm up:

High-pressure assumes command, establishing their dominance over Indianapolis. This meteorological regime ensures that the skies remain clear, allowing the sun to assert its warming influence. The temperatures, in response, will inch up a bit, allowing for well above average temperatures.

Sunday rain chances?

A minor change on Sunday and Sunday night brings an upper level wave, introducing a chance of light showers to the area. Rainfall amounts look light.

8 day forecast:

Weekend system exits the area by Monday, leaving us a bit breezy and colder to open the week. Quiet conditions look to settle in through mid-week. Signs still point to above average temperatures in the Christmas holiday weekend and beyond.