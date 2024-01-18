Snow moving in Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of snow moving in will make for slick conditions Friday morning, and bitterly cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy conditions through the day, with on and off light snow showers. Accumulations through the day should be at around 1/2″ or less. Highs will top out in the mid/upper 20s.

Thursday night:

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting at 9pm for counties north of the I-70 corridor. An upper trough will work through the state, bringing widespread snow for much of the overnight hours. Look for snow to begin around or after Midnight here in Indianapolis.

Total snow accumulation of 2-4″ in the advisory area, with around 1-2″ along the I-70 corridor, including the city of Indianapolis.

Friday:

Scattered snow showers look to continue for the early morning hours. The steady snow should exit just before or around daybreak. Meanwhile, the lake effect snow machine will be cranked up in northwestern Indiana. Some of those bands could sneak down I-65 at times during the day.

Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy and colder through the day.

Weekend:

Much colder temperatures settle in. Highs likely only hit the teens with wind chills in the single digits to around 0° through the day. Overnight lows Saturday night will slide to near 0°. Highs should bounce back a bit on Sunday, topping out in the mid 20s.

8 Day Forecast:

Big story will be the big warm up next week. The pattern does look active, with a few round of precipitation – the good news, we are plenty warm enough for all rain at this point. Temperatures will go above freezing for the first time in over a week, Monday. Highs reach the 40s and possibly 50s for the middle of the week.