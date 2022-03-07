Weather

Soggy start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy rain through the morning drive. Temperatures will start in the lower 40s and will hold steady in the lower 40s through the afternoon. Showers become scattered this afternoon. Tonight will turn much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler with most spots in the lower to mid 40s.

Mid week highs will warm to the lower 50s then trend towards the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. By the end of the week our next potent weather maker arrives with rain to start then turning much colder with temperatures tumbling to the lower 30s by Saturday with snow showers early.

Highs will be cold this up coming weekend with most spots in the lower 30s with highs rebounding to the lower 40s.