Soggy start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Potential for heavy rain at times, along with a few strong storms are all possible for our Monday.

Monday:

Shield of showers with a few thunderstorms will continue to move in this morning, with widespread showers likely for the southern half of the state.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible for the mid/late afternoon hours. These storms will be a bit more isolated.

With more energy in the atmosphere for the afternoon hours, a few of the storms could turn severe. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but we can’t rule out a quick spin up of a tornado, or the possibility of a few hail stones.

Highs top out in the upper 70s this aftenroon.

Monday night:

Quiet weather ahead. Mostly cloudy and cooler, with just a few spotty light showers possible overnight. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool day. There could be a few brief showers possible through the day, too. Highs only hit the middle 70s.

Wednesday:

Warmer temperatures, but still very pleasant conditions on tap. Highs should hover around 80.

8 day forecast:

Gradual warm up for the end of the week, with high heat returning for the weekend and beyond. There is a slight chance for showers on Thursday. Friday looks dry for week 1 of high school football. Temperatures surge toward 90° starting Saturday, with signs that the high heat will linger on through at least the middle of next week.