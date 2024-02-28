Storms move out, sharply colder temperatures move in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Powerful cold front pushes through, brining a shot of colder temperatures to end the month.

Wednesday:

Severe weather threat is pretty much over across the state. Cold front is now marching through, and colder temperatures are already funneling into northwestern Indiana.

A few showers will be possible through mid morning across the southern half to southern third of the state. In northern Indiana, a few light snow showers will be possible.

Blustery winds – gusting over 30mph at times will make it feel even colder todya.

Expect temperatures to hover in the mid 30s for much of the day.

Wednesday night:

Mainly clear and quiet tonight. Temperatures will run much colder, with lows in the upper teens/lower 20s.

Thursday:

Leap day looks bright and quiet with closer to average temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

Friday:

Temperatures continue to rebound as we open up meteorological spring and the month of March. Mostly cloudy conditions with a slight chance for showers. Highs top out near 50°.

Weekend:

A beautiful weekend on tap, with well above average temperautres. Highs top out near 60° on Saturday, and could make a run at 70° on Sunday. Both days will be dry.

8 day forecast:

Mild temperatures continue early next week, with highs near 70° on Monday and a chance of rain/storms. Slight cool down with temperatures in the upper 50s through mid week.

