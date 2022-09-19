Weather

Stormy start with heat building mid week!

Showers and storms around for the morning drive with some heavy rain and small hail possible. Temperatures will start off in the uppert 60s. Rain will move out late morning giving way to some sunshine and highs warming to the lower 80s. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s.

Toasty temperatures will arrive Tuesday with spots in the upper 80s! We should see a lot of sunshine. Highs mid week will touch the 90° mark with an isolated shower or storm chance during the afternoon. Once the cold front moves through late Wednesday highs will drop to the lower 70s Thursday with sunshine!

By the end of the week highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s with dry time and sunshine. This weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid 70s with shower and storm storm chance both days. Comfortable weather will continue early next week with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.