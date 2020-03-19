Strong storms tonight, cooler weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have the potential to see strong to severe storms Thursday night into very early Friday morning.

Thursday night:

We will have a wave of showers and strong to severe storms push in during the nighttime hours.

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place for most of the southern half of Indiana. Threats include damaging winds, a couple of tornadoes, and large hail.

Along with the severe weather, flooding will be a concern going into tonight as we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the southern third of Indiana.

Lows will only be in the low 60s with temperatures rising throughout the night with breezy winds.

Friday:

Scattered showers may linger around in the morning hours. Then, we will dry out with mostly cloudy skies. We will reach our high temperatures in the morning of the low 60s before they fall throughout the day.

Weekend:

We will see below average temperatures return for the weekend as they plummet into the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies will persist throughout Saturday and Sunday. There is the chance for some showers Sunday afternoon.

8 Day Forecast:

We look to quickly rebound temperatures into the 50s by the new workweek. Daily rain chances are in place Monday through Thursday as high’s continue to climb into the 60s by next Wednesday.