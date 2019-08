INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- After some much-needed rain on Saturday afternoon, we're tracking additional isolated storms late Saturday night and through the overnight hours.

We have a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across central portions of the state while outlying areas have a marginal risk of stronger to severe thunderstorms. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail while an isolated tornado can't be ruled out as well. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.