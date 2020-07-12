Sunday showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers are possible Sunday, followed by dry and less humid conditions to start the week.

Today:

After a loud and stormy start to your Sunday, more scattered showers are possible at times throughout the day. These showers are associated with a cold front passing through Indiana. They will be hit or miss in variety and much less intense than the storms we saw yesterday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s today.

Tonight:

A few isolated showers will remain possible early, but otherwise expect a dry night ahead. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-60s as skies gradually clear overnight.

Monday:

A very nice start to the week, with sunshine and comfortable temperatures for this time of year. A north wind behind Sunday’s cold front will allow for less humid air to filter into the area. High temperatures will top off in the mid-80s.

8-Day Forecast:

After a pair of dry days with temperatures in the 80s to start the week, rain chances return later in the week. Thunderstorms are possible from Wednesday to Friday as a result of the increased heat and humidity. High temperatures will return to the 90s during this time, with heat indices approaching the upper 90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and be careful if you are outdoors during the peak heat of the afternoon. Dry conditions look to return next weekend, with temperatures remaining hot in the 90s.