Weather

Sunday sunshine, warming temps this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine will slowly return to the area Sunday afternoon and well above average temperatures are on tap for the upcoming work week.

Sunday:

Dense fog has developed over parts of the state this morning. As a cold front swings through, fog will quickly dissipate, allowing for mostly sunny conditions by late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday night:

Expect partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures overnight. Lows are set to fall to the middle 40s.

Monday:

It should be mostly sunny and beautiful to kick off the work week. Highs will hit the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 80s. A couple of systems will move in mid-week, bringing showers and storms to the area starting Wednesday with isolated rain chances on Thursday. Temperatures should return back to near normal for the end of the week and push close to 70° to kick off the month of May next weekend!