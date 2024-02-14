Sunny and nice afternoon ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another quiet and mild day ahead. Rain and snow chances return to end the week.

Wednesday:

Quick hitting shortwave is sliding through the state this morning, sparking scattered snow showers areas along and north of I-70. We shouldn’t see much impact in terms of snow accumulation, and snow showers should be out of the area no later than mid-morning.

The rest of the day looks beautiful, with sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Tonight:

Quiet weather expected for much of the night, but ahead of an approaching cold front, expect clouds to build moving toward daybreak. Lows fall to the mid/upper 30s.

Thursday:

A fast moving cold front pushes through for the morning hours. There won’t be a ton of moisture available, but should have enough for a few light, scattered showers for the northern half of the state through mid/late morning.

The rest of the day appears mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Temperatures remain mild, topping out around 50°

Friday:

Another system moving in with more moisture. Combined with a shot of colder air, we will likely see a transition from chilly rain early Friday afternoon, to snow showers later in the day. There is a possibility for snow accumulations, but at this time, it doesn’t appear areas around central Indiana see much more than 1″ total through Friday.

Highs turn colder, only topping out in the upper 30s.

Weekend:

Quiet but colder weather settles in for the weekend. Highs may struggle to get out of the 20s on Saturday. We’ll bounce back to the 40s for Sunday.

8 Day Forecast:

Quiet weather pattern shakes out for the first half of the week. Just a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, highs should return to near 50°

Long term pattern looks to remain above average temperatures wise through the end of the month.