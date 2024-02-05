Sunshine and seasonably mild temps this week
Marcus’ 4 a.m. Monday forecast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet and mild stretch for the open of this week. Rain chances return just before the weekend.
Today:
Sunny skies for much of the day. Temperatures will run slightly cooler compared to the weekend, but still well above average for this time of year.
Tonight:
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with chilly temperatures. Some areas of fog will be possible north of the metro area. Lows fall to the mid/upper 20s.
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy conditions and seasonably mild temperatures, with highs running about 10° above average.
Wednesday:
Our warm up continues, with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the lower/middle 50s.
8 day forecast:
Late week, as cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, much warmer temperatures move in, with highs flirting with 60° both Thursday and Friday.
Scattered showers return late Thursday night, with more widespread rain possible on Friday.
Winds will pick up quite a bit as the storm approaches, with gusts between 30-40mph Thursday night into Friday.
A bit of a cool down for the weekend, with highs near 50° both Saturday and Sunday. A chance for rain returns Sunday night into Monday, which likely snaps us back to reality heading into next week.