Sunshine and seasonably mild temps this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet and mild stretch for the open of this week. Rain chances return just before the weekend.

Today:

Sunny skies for much of the day. Temperatures will run slightly cooler compared to the weekend, but still well above average for this time of year.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with chilly temperatures. Some areas of fog will be possible north of the metro area. Lows fall to the mid/upper 20s.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy conditions and seasonably mild temperatures, with highs running about 10° above average.

Wednesday:

Our warm up continues, with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the lower/middle 50s.

8 day forecast:

Late week, as cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, much warmer temperatures move in, with highs flirting with 60° both Thursday and Friday.

Scattered showers return late Thursday night, with more widespread rain possible on Friday.

Winds will pick up quite a bit as the storm approaches, with gusts between 30-40mph Thursday night into Friday.

A bit of a cool down for the weekend, with highs near 50° both Saturday and Sunday. A chance for rain returns Sunday night into Monday, which likely snaps us back to reality heading into next week.