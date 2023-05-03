Sunshine returns, warmer temps move in late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a gloomy stretch of weather, sunshine returns this afternoon. Warmer temperatures move in over the extended period.

Wednesday:

Upper level low that brought chilly temps and cloudy conditions over the past few days finally starts to break down to the northeast. Expect decreasing clouds today. Temperatures will be warmer, but remain about 10° below average. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Wednesday night:

Partly cloudy and quiet. Should stay just warm enough to avoid any frost concerns. Lows fall to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Thursday:

Sunny and much warmer. Highs top out in the lower 70s.

Friday:

Low pressure move in Friday afternoon, sparking scattered showers across the southern half of the state. Rain should move out by late evening.

Highs top out in the lower 70s.

Weekend:

Looks good both days. No issues if you are running in the Mini Marathon Saturday morning. Temps should be in the lower 50s for runners. Highs in the mid/upper 70s for the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Signs of an active pattern early next week, with a few rain/storm chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs should remain well above average through the middle of the week.