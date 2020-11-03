Terrific weather trend continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A much warmer and fantastic Tuesday was the story across the state.

Tuesday night:

Enjoy a clear, calm, and dry night as our low temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

Wednesday:

Another beautiful day will be in store for our Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Winds will pick up, becoming breezy by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Thursday:

More cloud cover will roll into the area for our Thursday. Even with more clouds, expect another breezy day with highs rising into the mid to upper 60s.

8 Day Forecast:

Warmer temperatures will arrive by the weekend, and skies will be mostly clear through Monday. This fantastic weather stretch will eventually come to an end by next Tuesday with showers and cooler temperatures.