Thursday evening forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking the threat for strong to severe storms into the overnight hours of early Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms possible overnight. Threats include damaging winds, a couple of tornadoes, and large hail.

LOW: 60

TOMORROW: Morning showers, mostly cloudy with decreasing temperatures.

HIGH: 62

SUNSET TONIGHT: 7:56 PM

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 7:45 AM