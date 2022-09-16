Weather

Toasty weekend!

A great start to the morning with temperatures sitting comfortably cool in the upper 50s with a clear sky overhead! Loads of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s today! Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s.

A toasty and very summer like weekend for the last officaila weekend of summer! Highs wil top out in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with lots of dry time and sunshine.

90s return early next week with a chance of a stray shower to start the week! Highs will trend well above the seasonal high Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine! We’ll trend cooler through the end of the week with highs rounding out the work week in the lower 80s.