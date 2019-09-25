Tracking our next chance for rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking the next chance for showers and storms.



Wednesday:

Skies will become mostly cloudy this evening with increasing rain chances. A few spotty showers will develop before sunset. Expect breezy, dry and cool conditions overnight.

Thursday:

Cloudy and cool to start your day on Thursday, clouds will decrease as temperatures increase. Mostly sunny and dry Thursday, with a highs in the mid-70s.





Friday:

You’ll need the light jacket Friday morning as we start our day with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny and warmer Friday afternoon expect temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Isolated showers will develop Friday afternoon/evening.



8 Day forecast:

The warming trend continues this weekend as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon, a few showers will linger into Sunday morning. Heat and humidity return next week as temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s.