Weather

Tracking rain and wind

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Should be a mostly cloudy sky this morning and through much of the day. Highs ill return to the lower 50s today with more clouds around this afternoon. Later tonight we’ll increase our chance for rain and a few thunderstorms this evening and overnight. There will be pockets of heavy rain overnight and through early Thursday morning. There could be some gusty winds across central parts of the state. There is a Marginal risk across central Indiana. Rain will come to an end mid morning with accumulations around 1″-1.5″. Temperatures will be falling through the day as winds crank up! We have a High winds Watch through the afternoon with wind gusts upwards of 50-60 mph. Highs will be tumbling through the 40s.

Friday we’ll have a week system pass which will bring rain and potent snow. Tracking is still uncertain but acumulation looks minor and mainly north west of the metro area. Highs will also be much colder through the end of the week with most spots in the upper 30s.

This weekend looks chilly to start with highs in the upper 30s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. We warm up Sunday with highs in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies! We’ll continue to trend warmer through mcuh of next week with highs in the lower 50s with rain chances returning Wednesday.