Tracking the return of heat and humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful day we’ll track a gradual warming trend just in time for the weekend.



Thursday night:

We’re mild and dry this evening under partly cloudy skies. Expect comfortable conditions overnight as temperatures fall to the 60.



Friday:

Enjoy a great start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s by Friday afternoon. We will increase the humidity and the chance for rain Friday afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will develop before sunset.





Weekend:

We’ll bring the heat and humidity back to the forecast Saturday. A few isolated showers will develop Saturday afternoon. Prepare for a slightly warmer afternoon Sunday as temperatures warm to near 90 degrees. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day.



8 day forecast:

We’ll track daily chances for scattered showers and storms next week. The heat and humidity will stick around as you head back to work Monday. Temperatures and rain chances will decrease by mid-week. Temperatures will remain above normal through next weekend.