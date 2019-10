A chilly start this morning with clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. It'll be a dry day with highs in the mid 50s with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Tonight lows fall to the upper 30s.

Slightly warmer day Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s with a lot more sunshine! A quick moving system will swing in Thursday increasing our chance for an isolated shower late Thursday and early Friday. Highs Thursday will top out in the 60s.