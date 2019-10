INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak cold front will pass through the state which could spark up a few sprinkles. Highs will slowly warm to the upper 50s to near 60s through the afternoon. A better chance of showers arrives after midnight Tuesday night. Lows will fall to the mid-40s.

A soggy day Wednesday with showers during the morning and afternoon. Highs will run below the seasonal high topping out in the lower 50s.