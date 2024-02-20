Very mild jump in temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures continue to warm through the week. chance for showers and storms return late week.



Tuesday:

Quiet weather pattern continues. With dry air overhead, abundant sunshine, and southerly winds, look for temperatures to make a big jump this afternoon. Highs top out in the low/mid 50s.

Tuesday night:

Quiet weather for tonight, with chilly, but not as cold temperatures heading into Wednesday morning. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Wednesday:

Very mild weather on tap, with sunshine and warm air continuing to push into the state. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Clouds will build through the afternoon as a warm front pushes through. A few scattered showers will be possible across the area for the evening hours.

Thursday:

Cold front pushing through will bring around of showers across the area. While it won’t rain all day, we will have several opportunities for rain throughout the day. Rainfall amounts could exceed 0.50″.

There’s also a possibility of a few non-severe thunderstorms, with signs of weak instability, or fuel to help generate thunderstorm development.

8 day forecast:

We’ll briefly cool down following the front. Highs only hit the low/mid 40s for Friday/Saturday.

Long range pattern looks really warm starting Sunday, as we surge to the 60s through mid-week.

8-14 day forecast looks extremely mild as well, taking us into the first week of March.