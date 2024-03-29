Very warm Friday, rain chances possible this weekend

Highs return to nearly 10° above average this afternoon.

This morning:



We’re starting the morning with some clouds as a warm front drags through the state. There’s been a few light showers noted. Most of those should move out by the early morning hours.

Temperatures are running much warmer than yesterday morning, with most areas hovering into the 40s.

Friday:

We are looking at a dry day across the area with partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Highs should top out into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday night:

An upper-level wave moves through the state late tonight. This should spark widespread showers and even a few rumbles of thunder overnight. The best chances for rain will be in the northern half of the state.

Temperatures will remain mild, only falling to the mid-50s overnight.

This weekend:

Several rain opportunities move in for the holiday weekend. Expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we roll through our Saturday morning. The frontal system likely moves just south of the area late Saturday night, allowing for a brief quiet time.

Rain chances will continue heading into Easter Sunday; however, it does appear that better rain opportunities will likely evolve for the afternoon hours. Some storms could be on the stronger side Sunday afternoon with the day’s heating.

Highs top out around 70 for Saturday and into the lower 60s for Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Our weekend boundary continues to hang out to open the work week for Monday and Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days. There will also be a chance for some strong to severe storms Monday afternoon, Monday night, and Tuesday morning.

Much colder temperatures settle in behind this system by Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 40s. We’ll see a bounce back to the 50s by Thursday and a return to the 60s by Friday of next week.