Sunday evening forecast

(WISH/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of more than 50 people across the country for the next eight weeks.

The recommendation comes as officials across the country curtailed elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with governors closing restaurants, bars, and schools and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants in Ohio closed as of 9 p.m. Sunday to stem the coronavirus outbreak. DeWine said concerns from around the state about crowded bars, especially in light of the upcoming St. Patrick’s holiday, prompted the action.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

Pritzker said he had tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, and not congregate in crowds. He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.

