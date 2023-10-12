Warm end to the week, rain chances return late Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High temperatures will be running 10° above average through Friday.

This morning:

Scattered showers and storms continue across the norther portions of our state this morning. A few downpours are still around as well.

Temperatures are about 10-15° warmer than previous mornings.

Thursday:

Scattered showers/storms continue for the northern third of the state through lunch time, gradually diminishing this afternoon.

The rest of the state should be mainly sunny and much warmer. Highs top out in the middle 70s for the afternoon hours.

Thursday night:

Mostly clear, quiet and comfortably cool. Lows fall to the low/mid 50s.

Friday:

Quiet start to the day, with partly cloudy conditions for the morning. A potent system moving into the Midwest will bring an increase of cloud cover through the afternoon, and scattered showers and storms by late afternoon/evening. No severe weather is expected, but steady showers is likely for central and northern portions of the state through late Friday night.

Before the rain arrives, temperatures should reach the mid 70s for the afternoon hours.

Weekend:

Sharply cooler temperatures on tap for both Saturday and Sunday. As Friday’s system hovers just to our east, expect cloud cover along with spotty light showers both Saturday and Sunday, making for a raw weather weekend.

8 day forecast:

Some light showers will linger on into Monday, with slightly improving conditions, but seasonably cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. Warmer trend looks to build for the late week.