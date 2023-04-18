Warm up on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After brief return to Winter the past couple of days, temperatures bounce back in a big way through the end of the week.

Tuesday:

Frosty temperatures to greet you this morning, but with mostly sunny skies and dry air in place, we’ll see our temperatures climb quickly through the afternoon. Highs should hit close to the seasonable average this afternoon, ranging in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Tuesday night:

Quiet and chilly, but not as cold. Temperatures fall to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Wednesday:

Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rain late week:

Thursday will be a very warm day ahead of a cold front. Highs should top out near 80°. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late Thursday night.

Better rain chance slide in Friday. A slight cool down will be in the works as well, with highs returning to the middle 60s.

Another system rolls in on Saturday, bringing widespread showers to the area, with the potential for some heavy rain. Winds will pick up on Saturday, too.

8 day forecast:

Much cooler temperatures settle in behind Saturday’s system, with highs back to the middle 50s on Saturday, and barely making it out of the 40s on Sunday. Temperatures should slowly warm up early next week.