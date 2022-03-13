Weather

Warmer weather moving back in

Temperatures are running 30 degrees warmer than Saturday in much of the state! It’s a sign of the warming trend taking over as we go into the work week.

TONIGHT: Winds die down under clear skies. It won’t be as cold with lows in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as we keep some southerly breezes and see some sunshine. Highs will reach near 60 along and south of I-70.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday we’ll see a few sprinkles possible as a weak system moves by the area. Highs will still reach the upper 50s for most of the state. By Wednesday into Thursday even warmer temperatures take over with 70s on tap for Thursday.

8DAY FORECAST: Warmth will arrive for St. Patrick’s Day where we’ll see 70, the warmest of the next 8 days. That’s ahead of a system that will bring showers for Friday – our best chance of rain in the coming week.