Warming temperatures and windy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will warm to near normal levels for the end of the week.

This morning:

It’s a quiet morning with mainly clear skies. Temperatures are hovering in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday:

High pressure settling in to our south with bring in some slightly warmer temperatures. winds will pick up a bit heading into the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25mph.

Highs today should make a run at 50° later this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Mostly clear with chilly, but not as cold temperatures. Lows fall to the mid 30s.

Friday:

Windy and warmer conditions. Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Weekend:

Mild air settles in for both days this weekend. Highs top out in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a brief morning shower Sunday, but the rest of the day should be dry and mild, with highs in the mid 60s.

8 day forecast:

Better rain chances move in for Monday night into Tuesday, as a cold front settles in. Much cooler temperatures slide in for the middle of next week.