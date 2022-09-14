Weather

Warming trend ahead!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for much if the state this morning through 10a with visibility down to a quarter of a mile. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Once the fog burns off it should be a beautiful day with highs warming to the lower 80s with loads if sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s. Highs will continue to warm t o the mid 80s Thursday afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Area of high pressure will keep us quiet and dry through the end of the week with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s.

We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us. Should be warm and very summer like with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will continue to warm through next week with highs well above the seasonal high. We start off in the upper 80s Monday with 90s possible through the middle of the week with dry time and sunshine.