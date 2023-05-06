Warming trend continues, rain chances ramp up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend, and with that, more muggy conditions and several rain and storm chances over the next several days.

Saturday:

Starting off dry and warm across the state Shouldn’t have any issues for the Mini Marathon this morning, with step off temperatures in the middle 50s with just a light breeze.

Clouds will continue to build through the day, but we should stay dry through the afternoon. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

Saturday night:

Some hints of some isolated showers/storms moving in from Illinois by the mid evening hours. Most of the activity should be very isolated, so most areas should stay quiet through the overnight hours. Lows fall to the low/mid 60s.

Sunday:

Complex of showers and storms expected on and off through the day. There is a potential for a strong storm or two during the day, with damaging wind and hail the primary concern.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Monday:

Another chance for scattered showers and storms at any point during the day. Like Sunday, a storm or two could turn severe with damaging wind and large hail the primary concern.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

We’ll see an isolated rain chance early on Tuesday, but should quiet down briefly starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Chances for showers and storms return to the forecast Friday and Saturday.