2023 Atlantic Hurricane season nearly over, totals 20 storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Atlantic hurricane season ends Thursday.

Additional tropical development was not in the forecast over the next seven days.

On average, the Atlantic Ocean sees an average of 14 tropical storms. This season surpassed that total, with 20 systems being tropical storms or stronger. That total of 20 tropical storms gives 2023 the distinction of having the fourth-most tropical systems since 1950.

Headlines of 2023 hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season got off to a bizarre start with an unnamed subtropical storm being declared upon reanalysis from January.

The Atlantic hurricane season only saw one landfalling hurricane in the U.S. during the 2023 season. Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 3 storm in late August. This storm became the eighth landfalling major hurricane in the U.S. since 2017.

Hurricane Lee did make landfall in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm in mid-September. Rip currents from this storm were felt up the entire East Coast.

With the hurricane season ending, El Niño is still very much prevalent. This will play a huge role in the winter forecast here in central Indiana. Be sure to stick with Storm Track 8 this winter by checking our weather blog.