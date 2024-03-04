70s Monday afternoon, rain returns Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild morning turns into a warm Monday afternoon. 70s today with rain returning for your Tuesday.

TODAY: We will be pretty close to a record today. Highs soar into the low and middle 70s today. High temperature near 75 which is a few degrees shy of the record 78 set back in 1983. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day. It is going to be a bit breezy with winds gusting near 20 miles per hour. Temperatures quickly climb into the 60s by lunchtime and then into the 70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around tonight. It stays mild with lows only falling into the 50s. Most of the night remains dry. Rain arrives around daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Rain is likely for the morning commute. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Moderate to maybe a few pockets of heavy rain is possible. Rain finally moves out late into the afternoon and evening. But not before producing a half inch to an inch of rainfall in some locations.

Highs Tuesday will climb into the 60s. Areas in northern Indiana will stay into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers may be possible early Wednesday morning. Highs stay into the 50s which is still above the normal high of 47.

8DAY FORECAST: Dry Thursday but rain returns on Friday as a system heads into the state. Temperatures stay into the 50s. This weekend looks half and half. Rain chances are possible on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Do not forget this weekend to “spring forward” or set your clocks forward one hour as we begin Daylight Saving Time. This will have an impact on our sunrise and sunset times.