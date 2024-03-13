70s today, Thursday thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm Wednesday on tap with highs into the 70s. Thunderstorms develop Thursday with the possibility of severe storms late Thursday.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine for the first part of the day Wednesday. A few more clouds later this afternoon. Temperatures quickly climb into the 70s today. Normal high for this time of the year is 51. So temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. It won’t be as breezy as yesterday. A few clouds move in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 73.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower or storm develop overnight. It will be very mild with lows falling into the 50s.

THURSDAY THUNDERSTORMS

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds expected on Thursday. A few showers and storms are possible early on Thursday morning in northern Indiana. A spotty shower or storm is possible around central Indiana during the afternoon as well. Temperatures stay above normal with highs climbing into the upper 60s.

Thursday afternoon and evening will be the best chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms develop. Some of the Thursday thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. A marginal risk of severe storms is possible across much of the state with a slight risk in western Indiana. All severe modes of severe weather in play. Strong straight line winds, hail and even an isolated tornado possible. The line of thunderstorms moves across the state overnight and may still be with us early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms are possible early on. Otherwise rain comes to an end. It looks like the rain comes to end by the late morning. Skies eventually clear and we will see highs near 60.

THIS WEEKEND

Dry conditions this weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures fall much closer to normal for this time of the year. Saturday we reach 58 and 50 on Sunday.

A mix of rain or snow showers is possible on Monday. Highs will be below normal with highs only near 40.

Temperatures gradually climb back into the 50s by the middle part of next week. Spring officially begins at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.