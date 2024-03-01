A nice first weekend to March ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After opening March on a gloomy note with some showers, we will bring back much more pleasant and warmer weather for the first weekend of March.

Friday night: We will stay cloudy tonight with showers gradually ending not long after sunset. Patchy fog will then develop during the overnight hours.

Lows will be much warmer than last night with numbers in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Patchy fog will linger towards daybreak Saturday. Cloud cover will still be in place for much of the morning hours before we open up the skies Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to be warmer due to afternoon sunshine and a wind out of the south. We’ll ultimately top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: This forecast only gets better going into our Sunday. Enjoy a fantastic, springlike, bright day with winds picking up and gusting to 20-30 MPH. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s for what will be the best weather day of this first weekend of March.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will keep pushing upward with near record high potential on Monday (record is 78 from 1983). Monday is also set to possibly be our warmest day of the year with numbers in the mid 70s. This overall warmup will lead way to another chance for rain by Monday night and into Tuesday. Isolated storms are also possible Monday night, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will cool down a bit with highs lowering towards the 50s by Wednesday with continuing chances for rain.