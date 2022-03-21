Weather Blog

Active stretch of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was certainly nice to work back in 70° temperatures to kick off the first week of spring! However, we are tracking a wet period ahead with temperature swings.

Monday night: Cloud cover is expected to increase by the nighttime hours. This will be the signal of our next weather system set to arrive for Tuesday. Rain will slide in by the middle of the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Prepare for a wet and breezy Tuesday statewide. The rain could be heavy at times, and there is even a concern for instances of flooding.

Highs are set to be a bit cooler due to the lengthy stretches of rain throughout our Tuesday. Numbers will only rise into the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts could be up to 30 MPH at times as well.

Wednesday: Active weather will roll on into our Wednesday with on and off showers and isolated storms. There is even the potential for isolated strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

A low end Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather is in place for mainly the eastern half of the state with Indy included. Damaging winds is the primary threat as of now.

Highs look to make it back into the 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances will continue for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures are set to be below normal after Wednesday as we go into the final weekend of March. We look to briefly dip into the upper 40s for highs on Saturday.