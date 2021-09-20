Weather Blog

Active weather continues, fall-like conditions ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We opened up the workweek on a gloomy and rainy note across much of the state. Rain chances are set to linger through midweek with much cooler air swinging in as the fall season begins on Wednesday.

Monday night: After a rainy day across the state, shower activity will diminish shortly after sunset. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Rain showers are likely for our Tuesday as a front slowly slides into the state. Isolated storms will also be possible. There is the concern for localized flooding across much of central Indiana. Shower chances will persist into the overnight hours.

Highs will struggle to rise into the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: The start to the fall season will be active. Showers will likely be ongoing during the Wednesday morning commute as Tuesday’s front slowly moves out. Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible during the second half of Wednesday.

Prepare for a much cooler afternoon with breezy winds out of the north. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s to begin fall on a cool note.

8-Day Forecast: The fall-like feel continues for much of the extended forecast. Low rain chances are in place for Thursday morning and Saturday. Highs look to return to the 70s by Friday.