Active weather on deck through Mother’s Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking daily rain and storm chances going into Mother’s Day weekend with fluctuating temperatures.

Thursday night: Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight before activity coverage increases closer to sunrise Friday.

Mild and more humid tonight with lows only in the mid 60s.

Friday: Rain and storm coverage increases a bit by daybreak Friday. Activity will be on/off and scattered throughout the day, and severe weather is not expected.

Although it will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s, it will feel muggy.

Saturday: Scattered rain and storm chances will persist into Saturday and potentially Saturday night, but it won’t be as active as Friday will be.

There is a low risk for isolated stronger storms on Saturday from a Rockville-Bedford line and points west. The main concern will be damaging winds.

Higher humidity values will also remain in place as highs rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures fall back into the mid 70s on Mother’s Day with more scattered rain/storm potential before we dry out going into the new workweek on Monday. Highs will only get into the low 70s Monday before we briefly ramp back into the upper 70s Tuesday. Highs will hover near the mid 70s through the rest of next week with lots of dry time.