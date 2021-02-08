Active weather pattern ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking multiple chances for snow this week with well below average temperatures continuing.

Monday night: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM EST Tuesday morning for nearly the southern half of Indiana.

Snow will be ongoing for most of the state through our Monday night and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The snow may be heavy at times, which will reduce visibilities. Be prepared for travel disruptions and any untreated slick roads.

By Tuesday morning, the southern half of the state may have one to three inches of accumulated snow. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Lows will dip into the mid teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Leftover snow flurries are possible just before sunrise Tuesday. Then, we will dry out and even work in some peeks of sunshine.

Highs will top out in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: More activity looks to swing in for our Wednesday with more snow chances. Precipitation could start off as a wintry mix, but then we will transition to snow. At this time, we could get around a couple of inches of snow from this specific wave.

Highs will rise into the low to mid 20s.

8 Day Forecast: Snow chances will continue through Thursday before we calm things down to end the workweek on a dry and cold note. More snow is possible Saturday afternoon as we work in another strong arctic blast. Numbers look to fall into the single digits for both the high and low temperatures for Sunday. High temperatures will then rebound back into the mid 20s by next Tuesday.